Evan Carter Plays in Field to Begin Rangers Injury Rehab Assignment
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter started his injury rehab assignment on Friday with the Triple-A Round Rock Express.
The intention is for him to play out the weekend with the Express, per manager Bruce Bochy. Then, decision will be made.
“He’ll tell us when he’s ready,” Bochy said, meaning Carter’s play on the field.
The Express are home through Sunday against Reno. After an off day on Monday, they head to Salt Lake City for the week, starting on Tuesday.
The Rangers start a three-city, nine-game road trip at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
How Evan Carter’s Return Could Impact Rangers
Carter batted leadoff and played center field for the Express on Friday. His playing in the field was a bit unusual. Most rehab assignments start with a game at designated hitter.
He was also supposed to play five innings. He ended up playing six before he left the game.
Carter popped out to third base in his first at-bat. In the third, he was called out on strikes. In the sixth, he popped out in foul territory.
Carter has been on the 10-day injured list since May 18 with a right quadriceps strain. He went through a rigorous simulated game at Globe Life Field on Monday, along with shortstop Corey Seager, who at the time was also on the IL. Seager was activated on Wednesday.
Carter’s return may force an interesting decision for the Rangers when it comes to their outfield.
Right now, Texas has Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia, Sam Haggerty and Alejandro Osuna as dedicated outfielders. Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran can also play outfield. Duran started in left field on Friday, with Langford in center and Haggerty in right field as Garcia had the night off.
Carter’s return may not necessitate sending down either Haggerty or Osuna. While Haggerty entered Friday’s game batting just .213, he had hits in his first two at-bats, including a two-RBI triple. Bochy likes his speed and he’s putting an emphasis on the basepaths as he tries to get the Texas offense out of this slump.
Osuna didn’t play on Friday, but he is slashing .300/.462/.300 in four games.
With Seager back, the Rangers could opt to send Duran back to Triple-A, as they would have the depth to back up the infield with Smith and
Texas could also decide to option back catcher Tucker Barnhart, who has remained with Texas even after Kyle Higashioka returned from the injured list.
Carter started the season in the minor leagues and returned to the Rangers on May 6. He hasn’t hit well, as he’s slashed .182/.270/.273 in 11 games, with a home run and three RBI.
But he’s re-worked his swing to take pressure off the back injury that caused him to miss most of last season and, with the departure of Leody Taveras, the Rangers intend for Carter to continue playing center field when he’s healthy.