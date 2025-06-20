Rangers Farm System Near Bottom of Rankings After Several Recent Graduations
The Texas Rangers have a slew of talented young players who are currently contributing at the Major League level.
In the lineup, they have left fielder Wyatt Langford and center fielder Evan Carter, who are key foundational pieces presently and into the future.
On the mound, starting pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter both have rookie status in 2025, but have graduated from being prospects.
That has left the Rangers farm system barren of many highly touted prospects outside of shortstop Sebastian Walcott.
The organization’s No. 1 prospect, who is an unanimous top prospect in baseball, is the only player who is ranked above Tier 4, as shared by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
That means Texas doesn’t have any current top 100 prospects outside of Walcott, but that could change in the near future.
Four players landed in Tier 4, which is the next 100: catcher Malcolm Moore, outfielder Alejandro Osuna (who is with the Big League club already), right-handed pitcher Winston Santos and right-handed pitcher David Davalillo.
Strong performances from any of those players could push them into the top 100 with other players graduating and some falling in the rankings because of not living up to expectations.
Alas, the lack of upside the Rangers farm system currently possesses is evident from Reuter ranking them No. 28 in the MLB. Only the Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants are behind them.
That is part of what makes Texas a team that people are keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks leading into the MLB trade deadline.
There has been no indication they are ready to sell, but they have fallen woefully short of expectations, especially offensively.
With a 36-38 record entering play on June 19, this summer could present the Rangers a chance to restock the farm system given some of the tradeable assets on the Big League roster.
Starting pitchers Tyler Mahle and Patrick Corbin and several of their key bullpen contributors are on expiring contracts; flipping them for prospects should their playoff outlook no improve is something Chris Young and the front office has to strongly consider.
Selling is a decision the franchise opted against in 2024 and repeating that could be costly, especially with the farm system in need of some talent to develop.
