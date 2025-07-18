Former Rangers Starter Kyle Gibson Retires After Final Stop with Orioles
Kyle Gibson spent more than a season season with the Texas Rangers, part of which included his 2021 All-Star campaign.
On Thursday, he announced his retirement on the Serving It Up podcast.
More News: Rangers Early Draft Pick Draws Some Comparisons to Braves Superstar Pitcher
Gibson joined the Rangers after leaving his original team, the Minnesota Twins, after the 2019 season. He made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2013.
He only pitched in 12 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and posted some of his worst numbers since his rookie year. But, 2021 was a different story.
More News: Rangers Move Slugger Jake Burger to Injured List with Quad Strain
Gibson was selected for the American League All-Star game after posting a 6-3 record in 19 starts. He pitched a full 113 innings for the Rangers and posted a 2.87 ERA and holding batting averages to a .224. In this time he struck out 94 batters while walking 41.
Unfortunately for the Rangers he wouldn’t finish the year with them. The Philadelphia Phillies nabbed him right before the trade deadline was about to expire. In his first five starts with his new team he went 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA.
More News: Moving On From Embattled Star Slugger Would Be Smart Move for Rangers
Between both organizations his 2021 numbers were arguably one of the best seasons he had. He posted a 3.71 ERA and held the opponent batting average to a .234. Gibson finished the season at 10-9.
Gibson's best winning season came as a Baltimore Orioles in in 2023. He went 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA.
His career finished with the Orioles after they released him in June of this season. He posted extremely respectable numbers as a veteran starter including an above .500 record (112-111) with a 4.60 ERA.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.