Inconsistency of Rangers Star Rookie Holding Him Back From Becoming Truly Elite
When the Texas Rangers drafted Vanderbilt's right-handed star Jack Leiter second overall in the 2021 MLB draft, they did so with the assumption that he would become the team's new ace of the future.
Leiter was viewed as one of the best college arms in recent memory at the time, and he boasted some of the best pure stuff out of any righty that's ever come through the storied Commodores program.
After three seasons in the minors, the Rangers next big star made his MLB debut in April of the 2024 campaign. But he was quickly introduced to the difficulty that comes with pitching at the big league level, giving up seven earned runs in his first start in the Majors.
Texas gave him some more chances throughout the year, but he finished with an 8.83 ERA in nine appearances and six starts last season.
2025 has been a much better showing for the now-25-year-old, but there are still a few areas in which Leiter will have to improve if he wants to truly become the ace-caliber flamethrower of the future for the Rangers.
The main issue Leiter has to tackle is his inconsistency on the mound, which has been a running theme for him so far this season.
It seems like every time he puts together a strong outing, he turns right back around and gets shelled in the next start.
Leiter's last several outings have illustrated this cycle perfectly.
He had two dominant showings on May 30 and June 5 against the St Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, going five-plus innings in both and allowing just one combined run.
Just when it looked like a corner was being turned, though, Leiter followed that up with two of his worst starts of the year.
He lasted just four innings last Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs in the process. He was then shelled again on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals when he gave up six runs to tie his previous career high.
There's no denying the elite talent that Leiter has or the electric stuff he commands.
He's shown flashes of being the elite shutdown guy Texas has been waiting for at various times this season. But for him to truly become the guy, then he must figure out how to overcome these erratic performances every other start.
