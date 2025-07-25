Intriguing Rangers Prospect Lands in Top 10 in New MLB Rankings
The Texas Rangers have been on a hot streak recently as they play their way back into contention in their 2025 campaign.
With that, they’re back to being viewed as buyers at the MLB trade deadline, which will deplete their prospect pipeline.
However, it’s also because of that farm system that the Rangers are seeing their current success, with their last four first-round selections in the MLB draft all contributing to that.
While Texas will hope to see the same payoff in their newest prospect, Gavin Fien, his future will look clearer once he sees some action.
They may have scored more young talent outside of the draft in shortstop and third baseman Sebastian Walcott, who signed as an international free agent in 2023.
Walcott was the only Rangers prospect to land on the latest top 60 MLB prospect rankings recently released by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required).
Now, Law notes that his predraft prospect rankings remain unchanged in his updated list, where Fien came in at No. 12, and only his top 10 were included.
Walcott came in at No. 6 in Law’s rankings, dropping from No. 2 in his preseason list.
Walcott recently turned 19 in March, and he stands as the youngest regular in Double-A with the Frisco RoughRiders.
While he is dually listed at shortstop and third base, Law doesn’t see him as the former and ultimately projects his position at the hot corner.
In 83 games this season, Walcott is slashing .248/.344/.400 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI and is just one homer away from his 11 total in 2024.
He boasts an impressive 21.6 percent strikeout rate for his youth and experience level and has 24 stolen bases in his 2025 campaign.
“He’s very physical and is going to end up with huge power, so the fact that he’s already showing good command of the zone is a big positive,” Law wrote. “Thirty homers a year with strong walk totals will play at any position.”
Walcott is now the top prospect in Texas’ farm system and stands to have a bright future if he continues on this trajectory.
