Highly-touted pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are among a group of non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training.

The Texas Rangers’ last two first-round picks — pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker — are among 19 players within the organization to headed to the club’s Spring Training camp in Surprise, Ariz., as non-roster invitees.

The group brings the numbers of players the Rangers have invited to Surprise to 70, which includes the five players the Rangers signed on Friday to minor-league deals.

Along with Leiter and Rocker, the Rangers invited outfielder Evan Carter, who was named Baseball America’s Rangers Prospect of the Year for 2022.

Carter batted .295/.397/.489/.886 in 106 games, with 86 runs, 21 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs and 73 RBI with High Class-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco.

In 2022 with Double-A Frisco, Leiter — who was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021 — went 3-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 23 games (22 starts). He walked 56 and struck out 109.

Rocker was the first-round pick in 2022 and did not pitch in the organization after his selection. He was assigned the Arizona Fall League and played for the Surprise Saguaros, which won the AFL title.

Several of the players invited are among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as named by MLB.com last season.

Along with Leiter and Rocker, the right-handed pitchers include Marc Church, Kyle Cody, Chase Lee and Fernery Ozuna. The left-handed pitchers include Cody Bradford, Lucas Jacobsen, Antoine Kelly, Jake Latz, Daniel Robert and Avery Weems.

Catchers include Cody Freeman, David García and Matt Whatley. The infielders are Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue, while the outfielders are Carter and Elier Hernández.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Need to get ready for Spring Training? Check out our Rangers Spring Training Tracker.