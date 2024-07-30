Just As Texas Rangers Pitchers Get Healthy, Jon Gray Sidelined With Injury
ST. LOUIS — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray could be sidelined for the next month with a right groin strain.
Gray, who was scratched from his Sunday start in Toronto before throwing his first pitch, was placed on the 15-day injured list before Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gray, 32, is 5-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 20 appearances, including 17 starts.
Gray could be out up to a month, manager Bruce Bochy said. "With these strains, you don't know," he said. Gray missed 13 games with a right groin strain from May 22 to June 8.
"It's the worst. Feels like a bad dream. It's ridiculous," Gray told Bally Sports Southwest after being scatched on Sunday. "Knowing the situation going in, the team need a big game from me and not even being able to throw a pitch, it sucks. It's devastating. I hate it for everybody else on the team, at this time too, when we're working so hard fight back into a good spot. It's terrible."
Right-hander pitcher Gerson Garabito and Ezequiel Duran were recalled from Triple-A Round Rock as part of a slew of Monday moves by Texas.
Garabito, 28, has a 1.35 ERA with five strikeouts and five walks in 6 2/3 innings with the Rangers in 2024.
The Rangers made the following moves on Monday:
- Third baseman Josh Jung activated from the 60-day Injured List (right wrist fracture).
- Left-handed pitcher Cody Bradford activated from the 60-day Injured List (low back strain).
- Infielder Ezequiel Duran and right-handed pitcher Gerson Garabito recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
- Right-handed pitcher Jon Gray placed on 15-day Injured List with (right groin strain).
- Outfielder Evan Carter transferred from 10-day Injured List to 60-day Injured list (lumbar sprain).
- Infielders Justin Foscue and Jonathan Ornelas, and catcher Andrew Knizner optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
- Infielder Davis Wendzel designated for assignment.
- Right-handed pitcher Austin Pruitt released.
