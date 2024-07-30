Inside The Rangers

Just As Texas Rangers Pitchers Get Healthy, Jon Gray Sidelined With Injury

Right-hander Jon Gray could be out for up to a month with a right groin strain just as other Texas Rangers pitchers are beginning to return from the injured list.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) talks with Rangers staff before throwing a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) talks with Rangers staff before throwing a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
ST. LOUIS — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray could be sidelined for the next month with a right groin strain.

Gray, who was scratched from his Sunday start in Toronto before throwing his first pitch, was placed on the 15-day injured list before Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gray, 32, is 5-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 20 appearances, including 17 starts.

Gray could be out up to a month, manager Bruce Bochy said. "With these strains, you don't know," he said. Gray missed 13 games with a right groin strain from May 22 to June 8.

"It's the worst. Feels like a bad dream. It's ridiculous," Gray told Bally Sports Southwest after being scatched on Sunday. "Knowing the situation going in, the team need a big game from me and not even being able to throw a pitch, it sucks. It's devastating. I hate it for everybody else on the team, at this time too, when we're working so hard fight back into a good spot. It's terrible."

Right-hander pitcher Gerson Garabito and Ezequiel Duran were recalled from Triple-A Round Rock as part of a slew of Monday moves by Texas.

Garabito, 28, has a 1.35 ERA with five strikeouts and five walks in 6 2/3 innings with the Rangers in 2024.

The Rangers made the following moves on Monday:

  • Third baseman Josh Jung activated from the 60-day Injured List (right wrist fracture).
  • Left-handed pitcher Cody Bradford activated from the 60-day Injured List (low back strain).
  • Infielder Ezequiel Duran and right-handed pitcher Gerson Garabito recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Right-handed pitcher Jon Gray placed on 15-day Injured List with (right groin strain).
  • Outfielder Evan Carter transferred from 10-day Injured List to 60-day Injured list (lumbar sprain).
  • Infielders Justin Foscue and Jonathan Ornelas, and catcher Andrew Knizner optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Infielder Davis Wendzel designated for assignment.
  • Right-handed pitcher Austin Pruitt released.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

