Key for Texas Rangers Going Into Second Half of Season
The All-Star break has come and gone, and the Texas Rangers begin the stretch run in precarious position. The defending World Series champions are on the cusp of getting back in the race or perhaps fading into the category of also-rans.
The Rangers could be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, despite assurances from Max Scherzer that “we’re gonna win.”
Much depends on getting healthy, pitching getting squared away and the return of last season’s offensive production. The Rangers are only 5.0 games back of the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners (4.0 games behind the Houston Astros) as the regular season picks up again.
One of the fastest ways to a return to contention is 2023’s stars returning to their previous glory. MLB.com put together a list of a key players for each team in the second half, and the pick for the Rangers was second baseman Marcus Semien.
It’s easy to say one of the heavy hitters like Corey Seager or Adolis García, but Semien is truly the engine that gets the Rangers offense rolling. The veteran infielder hit .261/.327/.443 with 11 home runs across the first 64 games of the season through June 9 before falling into a weeks-long slump that he’s only recently clawed his way out of. Manager Bruce Bochy always trusts his guys, and he’s never wavered from Semien’s spot at the top of the lineup, but more consistent production from him could transform the Rangers’ struggling offense quickly. If Texas wants to avoid becoming sellers at the Deadline, it very well may begin and end with Semien’s contributions.- MLB.com
Semien and the Rangers open the second half Friday home at Globe Life Park against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles.
