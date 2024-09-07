Los Angeles Angels Rookie Makes MLB History With Win Over Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers haven't been part of many historic moments in 2024, but they were on the wrong end of an interesting MLB milestone on Friday night.
Los Angeles Angels rookie left-hander Sam Aldegheri earned his first-career MLB win after holding the Rangers to a run on three hits over six innings as the Angels evened the series with a 5-1 win.
Aldegheri, who turns 23 on Sept. 19, was born and raised in Verona, Italy, and hadn't pitched above High-A until July 12. He's only the third Italian-born pitcher to earn an MLB win and the first since Chicago White Sox right-hander Marino Pieretti won a game on July 3, 1949, in Detroit. Aldegheri’s seven strikeouts are the most by an Italian native in MLB history, breaking Pieretti's record of six in a game in 1947.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Workhorse José Ureña
José Ureña threw 5 2/3 innings of relief after entering the game with one out in the fourth inning Friday. He held Los Angeles to three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks. All three runs came on Logan O'Hoppe's three-run homer in the sixth. It's the longest relief outing for a Rangers pitcher since Jordan Lyles threw seven innings of relief on Sept. 7, 2021 at Arizona.
Ureña has pitched at least four innings in seven relief appearances in 2024, the most such outings in a season by a Rangers reliever since Steve Foucault did it eight times in 1974.
2. Welcome, Sandro
Rangers rookie outfielder Sandro Fabian, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock when Corey Seager was placed on injured list this week, was 0 for 2 in in MLB debut Friday. He's the eighth Rangers player to make his debut in 2024 and the first since right-hander Daniel Robert on July 10 in Anaheim.
3. Up Next
Rookie Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78) faces Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55) in Game 3 at 6:05 p.m. Friday.
