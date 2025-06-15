MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Rest of Texas Rangers’ Season
So far, the Texas Rangers have not quite been the American League West favorite most thought they would be.
Entering Friday’s series with the Chicago White Sox, the Rangers were under .500, though they blew up against the Minnesota Twins, scoring 16 runs in two of three games and 34 for the entire series.
The gap between the Rangers, the American League Wild Card race and the AL West Division crown isn’t massive. But for every step the Rangers have taken forward this season, it seems like they take a step or two back.
But at least one insider still has faith that Texas is the team that everyone thinks it is, and he made this bold prediction during an appearance on MLB Network Radio.
“They’re [the Rangers] going to win the division,” Jim Bowden said.
Bowden, who now writes for The Athletic, was formerly the general manager of both the Cincinnati Reds and the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals.
Why is he still optimistic? Well, first it’s the pitching. He pointed out that at the time of the broadcast that the Rangers’ starting rotation had the best team ERA in baseball, passing the Detroit Tigers.
“They can pitch, and they can play defense,” Bowden said.
Pitching has not been the Rangers’ issue this season. It’s been hitting. For most of the season the franchise has been at the bottom of baseball in most major categories. Bowden noted the Rangers’ offensive binge in Minnesota and conceded that was “one series.”
But he believes the Rangers are simply too good not to start hitting their way back into this.
“So, we have to say, is this team declining, is it not as good as we thought it was or is it just off to a slow start?” Bowden said. “I’m going with the last. I believe in [Wyatt] Langford, [Corey] Segaer, [Adolis] Garcia, Evan Carter, [Jake] Burger’s power, [Josh] Jung at third base, who is only going to get better. I think this team is really going to turn things around by the end of the season.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt they’re coming.”
Starting with Friday’s series against the Chicago White Sox, the Rangers have an opportunity to make up some ground as they play the next 18 games against teams that are currently under .500.
This would be a great time for the Rangers to turn things around and prove Bowden right.
