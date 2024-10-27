MLB Insider Views Texas Rangers As Potential Option For Free Agent Slugger
The Texas Rangers spent big on three free agents recently — shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and pitcher Jacob deGrom.
Would Texas blow the budget up for a fourth? It’s unlikely, but one MLB insider from The Athletic isn’t ruling it out.
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden recently ranked the top 45 free agents this offseason, and, as one might suspect, New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was ranked No. 1.
Bowden estimated that, due to Soto's age and ability, he could become the second-highest-paid player in MLB history behind Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who signed a $700 million deal last offseason. He suggests Soto could command a 15-year contract that ends up between $550 and $650 million.
He believes most major market teams will be interested, including the Yankees and their cross-town rival New York Mets. Neither of those franchises blinks at spending money. He considered those two teams to be Soto’s best fits, along with the Toronto Blue Jays. All three teams were in on Ohtani last year before he signed with the Dodgers.
The Rangers fall into the “other teams may emerge” category, along with the Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals.
It’s difficult to see the Rangers spending heavily on Soto, especially if team owner Ray Davis is focused on getting the team under the luxury tax threshold, as The Dallas Morning News reported.
The first level of spending for the luxury tax is $241 million. Seager is entering the fourth year of a 10-year, $325 million deal, Semien is entering the fourth year of a seven-year, $175 million deal and deGrom is entering the third year of a five-year, $185 million deal.
The Rangers also aren’t certain what their television situation is. They do know they won’t be partnering with Bally Sports and its parent company, Diamond Sports Group, in 2025, as MLB announced earlier this month. The Rangers are reportedly trying to create its own television network but could also lean on MLB to help distribute its games.
Either way, the salad days of the former deal with Bally, reportedly for more than $100 million in rights fees per year before DSG went into bankruptcy, are done.
That fact alone may render any pursuit of Soto untenable..