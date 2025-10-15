Multiple Rangers Stars Have Been Named Finalists for Gold Glove Award
The Texas Rangers are once again sitting at home in October instead of competing for a World Series championship, which marks the second year in a row of disappointment.
This reality resulted in future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy departing his role, with former NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker taking over as the skipper of the team. The hope is that a new voice will get the Rangers back into the hunt for a title.
Considering the talent that is on this roster, there isn't a whole lot needed to get them to that point. And that was even more evident when the Gold Glove finalists were revealed, as an incredible five Texas players are in the mix to win this coveted award.
What's notable is all five of these players are stars for this team, as Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia have all been faces of the franchise at one point or another.
With so many players in the mix to win a Gold Glove Award, it's hard to imagine that there won't be some hardware coming back to Texas. But below is a dive into how each person in this group performed on defense this year.
Jacob deGrom
Pretty much the only accolade deGrom doesn't have to his name is the Gold Glove Award. However, that could change this year. He finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage and had 18 putouts with 13 assists.
While measuring a pitcher's defensive value his harder compared to the other positions on the field, that performance combined with having four defensive runs saved this year is a good case for the veteran to take home this honor.
Corey Seager
Similar to deGrom, pretty much the only thing that's missing from Seager's mantel is this award. While the star shortstop will always be known more for his bat than his glove, what he did this season in the field was beyond impressive.
After a career of being mostly average on defense based on his fluctuations of above and below average performances, Seager was sensational this year with 16 defensive runs saved and an outs above average value of plus-four. That was easily his best-ever performance and could bring in the Gold Glove.
Marcus Semien
Unlike his middle-infield mate, Semien has a Gold Glove to his name when he won it in 2021 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. That year, he had 11 defensive runs saved and was worth six outs above average with a fielding run value of plus-four.
Semien didn't replicate those types of numbers this season, though. He had five defensive runs saved and was worth seven outs above average with a fielding run value of plus-six. Whether or not that's enough to bring home some more hardware will be seen.
Wyatt Langford
After being impressive as a rookie last year, Langford became a breakout star this season and looks like the future of this franchise. With an elite offensive skill set that's combined with high-end defense, he should be in the mix for Silver Sluggers and Gold Gloves throughout his career.
And when it comes to winning the Gold Glove Award this year, there's a chance it could happen based on the 12 defensive runs he saved in left field to go along with a plus-five mark in outs above average and fielding run value.
Adolis Garcia
It's a shame that Garcia's performance at the plate has cratered to the point where what he did in 2023 has largely become forgotten. Because if it wasn't for him, then there's a good chance the Rangers don't win their first-ever World Series championship. But for all of his issues at the plate, the one thing that hasn't waivered is his elite defense, as he's now searching for his second Gold Glove Award in right field after winning one in 2023.
And in some ways, the slugger performed better on defense this season than he did in 2023. With 16 defensive runs saved to his name, that was a career high. He also was worth one out above average and had a fielding run value of plus-two.