Silenced Again! Texas Rangers Bats Continue Struggles Against San Francisco Giants
ARLINGTON — The offensive struggles continue for the Texas Rangers.
The San Francisco Giants held the Rangers to five hits — all singles — to clinch the series with a 3-1 win Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will try to fend off a sweep in the series finale at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
Texas had the tying run on second base with two outs but Leody Taveras flew out to right against closer Camilo Doval, who earned his 11th save.
"There's not much to say other than we're not doing much offensively. That's been the story for a while here," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We're trying to change things up and tweak things. We just need to get some guys hot. We have to create more opportunities. There's probably some pressing going on."
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray Tandem
Andrew Heaney allowed three runs on five hits and a walk and struck out five in 5.2 innings. He left trailing 3-1 in the sixth. Jon Gray, who was activated off the injured list before the game, threw 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed a hit and a walk and struck out four in 37 pitches. Gray will likely make his first start since May 21 during a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday or Thursday. He was on the IL with a right groin strain.
2. Bats Remain Silent
The Rangers offense continues to struggle. Despite a few recent aberrations, the offense has struggled to generate runs consistently for five weeks. The club is batting .236 and slugging .358 since May 1, not including Saturday's results, which will worsen the numbers.
With Corey Seager sidelined with a hamstring issue and the absence of Evan Carter (lumbar sprain) and Josh Jung (wrist fracture), the struggles of run producers such as Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim have been amplified. Garcia is batting .144 with 15 RBI in his past 30 games. Heim is batting .224 with 12 RBI in the past month.
3. Up Next
Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.70) starts the series finale against a yet to be named Giants starter at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.
