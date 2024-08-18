One Rough Inning Sinks Texas Rangers, Nathan Eovaldi Must Do 'Better Job'
Nathan Eovaldi took responsibility. So did Bruce Bochy. There was plenty of accountability after the Texas Rangers faced the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night at Globe Life Field.
But, as has been the case all too often lately, it added up to another loss.
Eovaldi was in the midst of a pitching gem, going into the eighth inning with the Rangers up 2-1. The veteran right-hander had kept the powerful and hit Twins at bay through seven stellar frames.
Up to that point, Eovaldi was cruising. He needed only 94 pitches to get the Rangers within two innings of notching a win. But after giving up three consecutive singles to open the eighth, Bochy pulled his ace. All three runs would score after reliever David Robertson came in, and the Rangers eventually lost 5-2.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting us out of that situation, especially when Boch trusts me to be out there,” Eovaldi said, according to MLB.com.
Eovaldi dropped to 8-7 despite this team-leading 11th quality start of the season. Six days prior, he left a game against the New York Yankees after three innings after experiencing tightness in his right side.
“Physically, I felt fine,” Eovaldi said. “I felt like the first two or three innings, I was kind of all over the place. The velos were scattered, the pitches weren't as sharp as I wanted them to be, but I felt like I made the adjustments as the game went on.”
The Rangers have dropped the first three games of Twins series that ends Sunday afternoon. Texas is 0-7-0 in its last seven series, longest winless span in series play since a 0-7-1 stretch in 2021.
“We have a responsibility to come out here and keep trying to win ballgames and do all we can, and that’s what we’re doing,” Bochy said. “Granted, it’s not going well. But we’ll come out here and try to power through this.”
