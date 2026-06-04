Texas Rangers Clear Winners of Massive Offseason Trade

The Texas Rangers felt they could get better in the outfield last offseason. They were willing to trade a key part of their team to make it happen.

Early in the offseason Texas targeted New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The hope was that Nimmo’s ability to get on base would add something to an offense that was stagnant for two years. To get a player of his ability, the Rangers knew they were going to have to give something up.

The price to get Nimmo was to trade second baseman Marcus Semien. Signed to a seven-year, $175 million deal before the 2022 season, Semien was a World Series hero.

It was one of those one-for-one player swaps that don’t happen at a superstar level very often. For the Rangers, it was a winning deal.

Why Rangers Won the Nimmo-Semien Trade

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It’s not hard to prove the case. One only must look at each player’s numbers through the first 60 games to see just how well the Rangers made out in the deal.

Through his first 59 games, Nimmo slashed .253/.332/.406 with a .738 OPS. He’s hit 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 RBI. He started the season as the Rangers’ leadoff hitter and batted better than .300 for the first few weeks of the season. He’s now settled into the No. 3 spot in the order and is playing a solid right field, where Adolis Garcia patrolled for several seasons before he was non-tendered last offseason.

Semien, meanwhile, is off to another of his slow starts, which became an issue as his Rangers career continued. In his first 61 games in New York, he’s slashed .225/.277/.344 with a .621 OPS. He also has eight doubles, six home runs and 23 RBI.

After batting .276 in 2023, a season in which he finished third in American League MVP voting, Semien hasn’t batted better than .237 in a season.

Worse, Semien’s bWAR in those first 61 games is -0.3. Nimmo’s is 1.6.

The move was about boosting the Rangers’ on-base and that’s worked out, too. Nimmo’s on-base percentage is more than 50 points higher than Semien’s.

In every way the Rangers have won the deal. The swap didn’t impact the Rangers’ payroll much as the two players made roughly the same amount. Texas even got New York to kick in $5 million to offseason some of Nimmo’s salary this year. Even without that sweetener, Texas has clearly won this trade.