Pregame Notes: Can Rangers Keep Momentum vs. White Sox?

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday's matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox in the second of a four-game series Friday night. The Rangers snagged their first win in August on Thursday night in a 3-2 victory over Chicago, highlighted by two Rangers making their big league debuts.

Pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Bubba Thompson had solid performances in their Texas debuts. Ragans held the White Sox to one run, which was unearned, on three hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings. Thompson started at left field and recorded his first career hit on a bunt single in the 7th inning.

Can Nathaniel Lowe reach the longest hit streak by a Ranger this season? Lowe doubled in each of his first two plate appearances to extend his career-best 11-game hitting streak on Thursday night. A hit tonight would top Adolis García's 11-game hitting streak from 6/17-6/29.

In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (47-58) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-52)

Friday, August 5, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.50 ERA)

CHI: Dylan Cease (11-4, 2.01 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the White Sox.

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

