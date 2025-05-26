Rangers Call Up Slugging Infielder Blaine Crim for Second Time This Month
The Texas Rangers had an opening on their active roster.
They filled that on Memorial Day with the announcement that Blaine Crim had been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. This is now his second-career stint in the Majors with both happenings taking place in the month of May.
Crim was a 19th-round pick by the Rangers in 2019.
He has had an impressive showing in the minors to get to this point, owning a slash line of .295/.372/.507 with 113 total home runs and 433 RBI that includes dominating at the Triple-A level.
Texas needs all the offensive help they can get, so giving Crim a shot is not a bad idea considering he has hit 20 or more homers in all four of his full professional seasons.
Getting the slugger to do that at the Major League level will be the challenge.
In five games during his first stint in The Show, Crim went hitless by going 1-for-11, although he did draw a walk and score a run.
Strikeouts were the main issue for him with six K's in 13 plate appearances, something that is a stark difference from what he did in the minors.
That's to be expected from a young player, though, so hopefully the time back on the farm has allowed the 27-year-old to better prepare for his second stint in the Majors so he can become an impactful player for the Rangers.
This move also comes at a time when Joc Pederson was just put on the injured list with a fractured hand, joining superstar Corey Seager and Evan Carter on the shelf.
Production at the plate is needed for Texas, and Crim is being given another opportunity to provide it.