Rangers-Astros Game Today (9/07/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers complete their critical three-game series with the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers are doing everything possible to try and stay in striking distance of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card race. With Milwaukee, baseball’s hottest team outside of the San Francisco Giants, set to hit town on Monday, Texas absolutely needs a win against its arch rival.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Game Day: Sunday, Sept. 7
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Space City Home Network (Astros)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 FM (Astros)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.48)
Texas needs the Corbin that showed up in his last home game on Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Angels. He went eight innings, giving up three hits, no runs and one walk. He also struck out eight. It was his best start since the All-Star break. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts, with 27 strikeouts and 15 walks in 32 innings. As he enters his 27th start of the season he has 114 strikeouts and 44 walks in 136.2 innings.
Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (12-8, 3.40)
The Astros made a late change after Saturday's game and decided to start Valdez instead of Luis Garcia, who was slated to start on Sunday. The Rangers have not hit left-handers well this season and by starting Valdez it removes Texas left-handed hitters like Joc Pederson and Rowdy Tellez from the starting lineup. He struggled in his last start, pitching five innings and giving up eight hits and six earned runs, including a grand slam.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16: Coulombe was moved to the IL on Thursday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return Sept. 16): Rangers manager Bruce Bochy hopes that Garcia will only need 10 days to recover. He said it’s possible that Garcia may only DH when he returns.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Seager is no closer to knowing what his timeline is to return.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): The Rangers are determining next steps for Mahle, who had a rehab start on Tuesday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.