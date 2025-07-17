Rangers Could Have One of Biggest MLB Draft Steals With Pick Returning From Injury
The Texas Rangers were under some pressure heading into the 2025 MLB draft to find a few gems to help upgrade their farm system.
Right now, their No. 1 prospect, shortstop Sebastian Walcott, looks to be the only potential impact player the team has developing in the minor leagues.
There are a few pitchers who could be relievers at the highest level, but the system is one of the lowest ranked in baseball, lacking many high-upside performers.
More News: Multiple Extra-Inning Contests Put Unneeded Stress on This Rangers Unit
The Rangers are hoping that changes in the near future, especially with some of the talent they have added via the draft this year.
One player who has caught the attention of R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports is the team’s second-round pick, pitcher AJ Russell, out of the University of Tennessee.
The imposing right-handed pitcher, who stands 6-foo-t6-6, has immense upside, and Texas could have quite a steal on their hands given his trajectory before an unfortunate injury last year.
More News: Rangers First-Round Pick Could Become Star With Elite Hitting Ability
“Russell seemed to be on a first-round track before requiring an internal brace procedure last year. His performance this season wasn't particularly moving in either direction -- he compiled a 3.55 ERA and a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 innings -- but the Rangers are betting on his stuff and the deception carved out by his operation,” Anderson wrote.
There is some work to be done when it comes to refining his skill set, especially with how limited of reps he has.
In three collegiate seasons with the Volunteers, Russell has thrown only 70 innings, making 42 appearances, 11 of which were starts.
More News: Rangers Star Marcus Semien Accomplished a Notable Feat With His Latest Homer
He showed a capability of blowing opponents away with excellent stuff, striking out 13.4 per nine innings with 104 total punchouts.
There was some volatility with his control, registering a 3.3 BB/9 ratio in his career, going as high as 5.0 in one campaign and as low as 2.1 in another.
Drawing comparisons to Atlanta Braves ace and 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale for his throwing motion, there is a lot to like about the base Russell has to work with.
More News: Potential Difference-Making Rangers Trade Target Being Made Available by Braves
If Texas can figure out a way to keep him healthy, he has a chance to be an impact performer at the Major League level with the arsenal that will only get better as he develops.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.