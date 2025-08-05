Rangers Extending Jake Burger's Injury Rehab Stint into This Week
ARLINGTON — Injured Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger will continue his injury rehab stint this week, manager Bruce Bochy said on Monday.
It’s not clear where Burger will continue his rehab as both Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock are on the road this week.
Burger was at Globe Life Field and went through a live batting practice on Monday, in anticipation of continuing game play this week.
Jake Burger Feels ‘Great’ Physically
Burger spoke to reporters before live batting practice and said there was no more pain in the left quadriceps that put him on the injured list last month.
Now it’s a matter of getting back in game shape before the Rangers activate him. During the last homestand he targeted this weekend’s series with Philadelphia as a potential return.
“I can see a scenario where I go meet either Round Rock or Frisco on the road [this week] and be activated, but that’s not really in my control,” Burger said.
Burger was the designated hitter in both of his rehab games with Frisco, where he went 1-for-8 at the plate. He is expected to play in the field this week. He said the biggest hurdle right now is baserunning. He wants to be at “90 percent” when he returns when it comes to running the bases.
Bruce Bochy on Jake Burger
Bochy was happy with Burger’s live batting practice on Monday but believes he has more to do before he can be activated.
“He needs more at-bats down there, so he’ll go back and play,” Bochy said. “We’ll get him stretched out to five innings, seven innings [at first base] on a daily basis. He’ll let us know when he’s ready.”
The Rangers moved Burger to the 10-day injured list on July 16, with a back-date to July 13, with the quadriceps injury.
This is the second time in less than a month in which Burger has been on the 10-day IL.
He spent nearly two weeks on the IL after suffering a left oblique strain against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rangers moved him to the IL on June 21, and he remained there until he was activated on July 2. He spent one day on a rehab assignment.
After 75 games Burger slashed .228/.259/.401 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. He struggled to start the season, so much so that the Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock in early May for a week so he could work on his swing.
The Rangers have used a platoon at first base that includes Rowdy Tellez, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran in Burger’s absence.
