Rangers-Guardians Game Today (8/22/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers return home to begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
It’s the start of a six-game homestand for Texas, which is coming off a 2-5 road trip to Toronto and Kansas City. The Rangers come back banged up — Marcus Semien and Evan Carter left Thursday’s game with what appears to be minor injuries that will get follow-up in Arlington — and a 5.5 game deficit in the American League wild card race.
Before the game, the Rangers will unveil the statue for their newest Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Adrian Beltre, who was inducted last year. That statue will be unveiled outside Globe Life Field several hours before the game.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Game Day: Friday, Aug. 22
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Guardians TV (Guardians).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network (Guardians)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-3, 1.76)
Eovaldi doesn’t yet have the innings needed to qualify for the American League ERA title. But, for now, his ERA is more than a half-point lower than that of AL leader Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. He’s the leading candidate to win the Cy Young for the second straight year, but Eovaldi has as many wins as Skubal. The Detroit lefty is just pitching for a better team than Eovaldi.
He won his last outing against Toronto, as he pitched seven innings, allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking none. He is 6-0 with a 1.77 ERA in his last seven games and 9-1 in his last 15 games. He’s now made his Aug. 11 start against Arizona — eight hits and five earned runs allowed in five innings — look like a speed bump.
Guardians: RHP Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.50)
The third-year Major Leaguer is in his first season with the Guardians, and he’s already set a new career high for victories with five. But he’s taken the loss in his last two starts, as he has thrown a combined 7.2 innings, allowing 18 hits, 11 earned runs and three walks. Those losses are his only two in the last seven starts (2-2, 5.57 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 10 walks, 42 innings).
In 90 innings — also a career high — he has 76 strikeouts and 26 walks. Batters are hitting .264 against him and he has a 1.32 WHIP in 16 starts.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 5): President of baseball operations Chris Young said Winn was dealing with nerve irritation on his throwing thumb.
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return Aug. 28): An MRI determined that Burger’s left wrist is sprained.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Aug. 27): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-Day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 13, eligible to return Aug. 23): Garcia is expected to be ready at the 10-day activation mark, or shortly after.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin is shut down after a setback during a live batting practice session last week.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.