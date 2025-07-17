Rangers Leave Key Pitcher out of Starting Rotation for Tigers Series
The Texas Rangers did put an All-Star in their starting rotation for their series with the Detroit Tigers — it just wasn’t the one for this year.
The Rangers left Jacob deGrom, who was named to this year’s All-Star Game, out of the rotation, taking the last opportunity to give him as much rest as possible for the second half of the season. Texas released the probable starters through its PR account on social media.
The 37-year-old is 9-2 with a 2.32 ERA with 113 strikeouts and 24 walks in 112.1 innings in 19 starts.
He had Tommy John surgery in 2023, the second of his career, and he’s already pitched more starts in any season since 2019. The Rangers and deGrom have both talked about ensuring that he remains healthy and giving him extra rest when possible.
The right-hander didn’t pitch in the All-Star Game and his last start was Saturday in Houston. With the rotation set, the earliest deGrom would pitch is on Monday against the Athletics. That would give him more than a week’s worth of rest.
By skipping deGrom, the Rangers did rob fans of a potential battle between him and reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. He started the All-Star Game for the AL and is slated to pitch on Sunday against Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who was an All-Star for Texas in 2023.
Skubal (10-3, 2.23) is having another incredible season. He has struck out 153 and walked 16 in 121 innings and 19 starts. His 4.6 bWAR is best among American League pitchers. He will be pitching on normal rest after throwing one inning on Tuesday.
Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58) missed a month of the season due to an arm injury but returned to finish off the first half in the rotation. In 16 starts he has 94 strikeouts and 14 walks in 91 innings. The Rangers recently gave him a $100,000 bonus even though he didn’t make the All-Star team.
Sunday’s game is set for 6:10 p.m. central and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Texas will start the series opener, set for 7:05 p.m., with left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.15) against Detroit right-hander Reese Olson (4-3, 2.95).
Corbin has taken the ball every turn this season and is 3-3 with a 4.73 ERA in his last seven starts. For the year he has 74 strikeouts and 27 walks in 93.1 innings.
Olson is 2-2 with a 2.13 ERA in his last seven games. He missed more than a month with right ring finger inflammation. In 11 starts he has 55 strikeouts and 22 walks in 58 innings.
On Saturday, the Rangers will turn to right-hander Kumar Rocker (3-4, 6.39) in a 6:05 p.m. start. The Tigers have not set a starter yet.
He got off to a slow start but has turned things around since a short stint in the minor leagues. He has 43 strikeouts and 15 walks in 49.1 innings.
