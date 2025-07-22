Rangers Likely To ‘Dangle’ These Three Players in Trade Talks if They Sell per Insider
The MLB's trade deadline is just over a week away and the Texas Rangers could still end up going a number of ways.
Through 100 games, the Rangers sit dead even at 50-50. They are a steep 7.5 games back from the Houston Astros in the AL West, but are a much more manageable 3.5 games back in the Wild Card.
Texas has series against the Athletics, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels before the deadline, and those games could end up dictating what they do.
If things go poorly and they end up selling, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic has stated that these four stars are "the most likely to be dangled" in talks:
OF Adolis Garcia
It would be bittersweet to see a key member of the 2023 World Series squad depart, but declining play has made Garcia expendable. The Rangers are getting younger, and less expensive, in the outfield and trading away Garcia could still net them an intriguing return.
The 32-year-old has greatly increased his trade value as of late. Since the start of June, he has posted a .263/.302/.436 slash line with six home runs and 29 RBI. Three of those homers have come since July 10.
LHP Patrick Corbin
Imagine telling a Washington Nationals fan that Corbin could be one of the more interesting southpaws moved at the trade deadline this year.
From 2021 to 2024, while on a massive deal, Corbin posted just a 5.71 ERA, 1.532 WHIP and 71 ERA+. He led the NL in losses twice.
His career has found new momentum in a Rangers uniform, though, as he has been surprisingly crucial to their success. He has posted a 3.91 ERA over 18 starts this year with a 1.293 WHIP and 95 ERA+.
RHP Chris Martin
Martin was the biggest investment that Texas made when retooling their bullpen this offseason and it has paid off. He has been one of the more reliable relievers in baseball when healthy.
He has posted a 2.36 ERA over 39 starts with a 1.136 WHIP and 159 ERA+. He did leave Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers early, though, which could put a damper on the Rangers' hopes of flipping him.
RHP Luke Jackson
Jackson hasn't had an elite year by any means, a 4.24 ERA with a 1.441 WHIP and 89 ERA+, but he does have some value as a groundball specialist.
The 33-year-old is elite and forcing the ball on the ground and that is a skill that is not overlooked by teams when it comes to getting out of a jam down the stretch.
