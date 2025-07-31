Rangers Miss Out on Potential Trade for Slugger After Orioles Megadeal With Padres
Trade deadline day always brings tons of craziness, and the Texas Rangers are certainly not immune to it.
Earlier on Thursday, the Rangers were linked to a potential deal with the Baltimore Orioles by MLB insider Jon Morosi that would have sent All-Star first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn to Texas.
Just over an hour before the deadline, though, O'Hearn instead was dealt to the San Diego Padres along with teammate Ramón Laureano to give the Padres two offensive upgrades with one move.
O'Hearn, who is having a career season, would have been a wonderful addition to a lineup that has struggled for large parts of the year.
Slashing .283/.374/.463 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 94 games with an already career-best bWAR of 2.1, the 32-year-old has been one of the pleasant surprises of baseball in 2025.
What exactly the positional fit would have been is a bit of a mystery, however, O'Hearn also has the ability to play the outfield and could have given the Rangers a real chess piece on defense along with a dangerous bat in the order.
San Diego has been the biggest mover of the deadline, now pulling off a second blockbuster in what has been a crazy day after acquiring Mason Miller earlier.
The deadline has largely been a disappointment for Texas with the biggest add so far being left-hander Danny Coulombe for the bullpen.
