Don't Count Texas Rangers Out from Trading for Starting Pitching

On paper, the Texas Rangers have a multitude of options when it comes to starting pitching.

The opening day rotation is nearly set with Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Jack Leiter and MacKenzie Gore. Kumar Rocker is the likely pick to be the fifth starter but still has issues with the run game. Jacob Latz remains an option. On the road to recovery are left-handers Cody Bradford and Jordan Montomgery, both of which are coming back from elbow surgeries. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber are non-roster options.

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But is that enough? In the offseason president of baseball operations Chris Young talked about the need for seven or eight options when it comes to starting pitching. He also believes in the baseball cliché, “You can never have enough pitching.” That’s why one can’t count the Rangers out from making a trade for starting pitching at some point in 2026.

Why Rangers Could Trade for a Starter

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year the Rangers went that route at the trade deadline, dealing three Top 15 pitching prospects for Merrill Kelly when closer options dried up. It didn’t have the desired effect, but it was needed with an injury to Tyler Mahle and the demotion of Rocker to Triple-A.

Ten pitchers started for the Rangers last season, but two qualified as openers — Shawn Armstrong and Caleb Boushley. The other eight were bona fide starters, which includes Latz. Young’s projection holds. Texas will probably need eight starters this season. Some of that will be performance. Some of that will be due to injuries.

Eovaldi will start on opening day but in each of his three seasons with the Rangers he’s missed a month with various injuries. Last year he missed more than two months, first with elbow inflammation and then with a rotator cuff strain. He also played through two sports hernias.

Leiter missed time with a blister. Mahle missed three months with shoulder fatigue. Bradford never pitched due to the elbow surgery. Jon Gray, who was expected to be in the rotation, missed most of the season, first with a wrist fracture and then with a shoulder injury after he returned.

Texas is going to have roll with the punches if history is a guide. That’s why the Rangers signed Montgomery in February. They knew he would need half of the season to fully recovery from his Tommy John surgery. But, if all goes well, he could be a second-half addition.

Then again, he could end up like Mahle. The Rangers did the same thing with him in 2024, and he only pitched in a few games before a shoulder issue ended his season.

The best laid plans tend to go astray. The Rangers know that well. As much coverage as Texas seems to have now, that could change in a month. That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rangers make a move. It may not be five prospects for Gore, as Texas traded for the Nationals ace in January. But don’t be surprised if it’s something to add depth.