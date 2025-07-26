Inside The Rangers

Rangers Now Predicted To Have Quiet Trade Deadline

It doesn't seem like it's going to be a busy few days for the Texas Rangers.

Brad Wakai

Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young speaks during a news conference introducing Bruce Bochy as team manager at Globe Life Field / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images
In years past, the Texas Rangers getting hot right before the trade deadline would have resulted in Chris Young finding a way to make a roster splash, acquiring a notable player or two who would help them for the rest of the season.

However, that doesn't seem to be coming for the Rangers this year.

Much of that has to do with their middling performance for much of the season, with it looking like Texas would have to sell at one point based on the number of impending free agents they had and how far back in the playoff race they were.

But after getting hot to the tune of owning a 54-50 record entering Saturday that puts them just a half-game back from the final AL Wild Card spot, Young could get aggressive if he wanted.

Adam J. Morris of Lone Star Ball doesn't expect that to be the case, though, outlining why he thinks this is going to be a quiet deadline for Texas.

"... the Rangers don't appear to be in a position where they're going to be real aggressive buyers at the deadline. The rotation, in a bit of a departure from previous years of Rangers contention, does not appear to be an area in need of reinforcements ... So, barring injuries or a collapse in the next six days, I don't expect a ton of action from the Texas Rangers at the deadline," he wrote.

That seems to be about right.

Bullpen arms could be added, and that likely is going to be the course of action for the Rangers in the coming days if they go down that route. But as far as acquiring a sizeable lineup upgrade goes, the impending returns of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger don't make that a huge need.

Young could surprise everyone and pull of a headlining deal.

However, it seems much more likely Texas will stand pat with their roster and hope that internal improvements will be enough to get them into the playoffs and make some noise when they get there.

