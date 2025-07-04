Inside The Rangers

Rangers Reinstate Star Outfielder Evan Carter Ahead of Crucial Padres Series

Evan Carter is back for the Texas Rangers.

Jun 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field
Jun 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
If the Texas Rangers are going to make a playoff push, it needs to start happening now.

They continue to be a middling team with their record being one game under .500 entering the holiday weekend where they are traveling to face the San Diego Padres, but they did show some signs of life during their last two games of their set against the Baltimore Orioles to secure a series win.

With them trailing the Houston Astros by nine games for first place in the AL West, the Rangers have to turn their attention to Wild Card race, where they only sit two back.

Texas got a bit of a boost prior to their contest on the 4th of July.

In an announcement made by the team, they revealed that star outfielder Evan Carter has been reinstated from the MLB bereavement list. Fellow outfielder Billy McKinney, who was called up when Carter was placed on the bereavement list, has been designated for assignment.

Getting Carter back in the lineup should provide a boost.

After he was shockingly optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the year, he has flashed his high potential that earned him a late-season call-up in 2023 that allowed him to become a key part of the Rangers winning the World Series.

Through 32 games this year, Carter is slashing .283/.372/.444 with four homers, 11 RBI and an OPS+ of 136 while also providing above average defense in the field.

Texas needs all hands on deck if they are going to turn their season around, so getting back the star 22-year-old is a great sign that it could actually happen.

