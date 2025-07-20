Rangers Rookie Cody Freeman’s MLB Promotion Started in Las Vegas Casino
ARLINGTON — Cody Freeman’s first day as a Major League player started at a casino in Las Vegas, and if that sounds surreal, he feels the same energy.
Freeman, the Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2019, flew to Vegas on Thursday ahead of Triple-A Round Rock’s series with the Las Vegas Aviators. He was meeting his parents, who were coming in to make a weekend of it.
After a workout on Thursday, a good night’s sleep and an early breakfast the 24-year-old Freeman and his parents went to the Red Rock Casino, which is next to the Aviators’ ballpark. Mom hit the slots. Freeman and his dad went to the blackjack table.
In the middle of a hand, his phone vibrated. He didn’t recognize the number. He put it away. The phone vibrated a second time. Same number. Freeman put it away. Using a phone at the tables is a no-no.
The phone vibrated a third time. This time it was a text.
More News: Rangers Officially Select Rowdy Tellez Ahead of Tigers Series Opener
“It’s Doug. Answer,” the message read.
In this case, Doug was Round Rock Express manager Doug Davis. Freeman didn’t have his manager’s number in his phone.
He thought his manager was calling to let him know about a position change for Friday’s game. Instead, it was Davis calling to tell him he needed to get on a plane to Dallas-Fort Worth. The Rangers were calling him up.
Freeman put his other hand on his head while his father watched from the table. The rookie’s face said it all.
“My dad was looking at me and I just smiled at him,” Freeman said. “It was one of those moments I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”
More News: Rangers Have Early Chance To Make Up Ground in Crowded AL Wild Card Race
Then they had to find mom. Freeman was still on the phone, so his father had to tell him. She cried.
Then the mad rush began. It’s a two-hour difference between Las Vegas and Arlington. Freeman had to get on a plane as soon as possible, so quickly that his parents couldn’t join him for the game.
The Rangers were preparing to put outfielder Sam Haggerty on the 10-day injured list. Everything happened so quickly that Freeman didn’t have a locker during open clubhouse for the media. Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters about the transaction, but it hadn’t been formally announced.
The move was finally officially announced before the game. But Freeman wasn’t there at first pitch. He didn’t get to the dugout until the fifth inning.
He had just enough time to introduce himself to players and coaches before he was called on to make his MLB debut in the eighth inning. After Kyle Higashioka doubled, Bochy had Freeman pinch-run for him.
More News: Were Rangers Too Risky With Draft Strategy of Grabbing Injured Pitchers?
“It’s a zero-zero ballgame and you don’t when your number is going to get called,” he said. “This guy here (Higashioka) gets us going with a double and they tell me to get loose. I got on second base, and it was like. ‘No words. This is it.’”
On Saturday, Freeman said that led to a surreal moment for his parents back in Las Vegas.
His parents, along with his grandparents, gathered at a sports book to watch the game. As Freeman jogged to second base on one screen, his brother — Colorado Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman — was patrolling his position on a screen nearby.
Rangers scouting director Josh Bonifay was able to afford Cody the courtesy of going to see his older brother made his MLB debut in 2022 with Cleveland. Bonifay gave Cody release from their affiliate in Hickory to go watch Tyler play against the Diamondbacks.
“He was a little busy last night,” Cody said of Tyler. They both talked after the game and Tyler was Cody’s first phone call after he learned the news.
After getting to second base, Freeman got busy scoring what became the winning run in a 2-0 game against the Detroit Tigers. He moved to third on Jonah Heim’s groundout After Josh Smith walked, Corey Seager doubled both home.
More News: Rangers Updated Prospect Rankings Headlined by Addition of First Rounder Gavin Fien
“I’m speechless,” Freeman said. “It was so much fun.”
The family got to Arlington on Saturday. Freeman said there were about 15 family members at Globe Life Field.
The 24-year-old Freeman was the Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Etiwanda in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. He’s having his best professional season with Round Rock, where he has slashed .315/.367/.494 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI.
Bochy indicated that a right-handed bat was desirable because he expects to see several left-handers during the homestand, starting with Detroit’s Tarik Skubal on Sunday night.
Bochy wouldn’t tip his hand. But it’s entirely possible that Freeman will get his first Major League start against the reigning American League Cy Young winner.
His reaction to the potential matchup?
“I’m ready,” Freeman said of the potential. “That’s the stuff I love, playing in front of fans in the biggest moment. I’m looking forward to it. … Bring it, let’s go have fun.”
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.