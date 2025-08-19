Rangers-Royals Game Today (8/19/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers continue their road trip on Tuesday when they face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in the second game of a four-game series.
The Rangers are doing everything possible to try and get back in the American League playoff picture, but time is running out. Texas tried to put pitcher Jon Gray on waivers last week, an odd move for a team trying to reach the playoffs — but also trying to stay under the competitive balance tax. As playoff rosters must be set by Sept. 1, the Rangers may start dumping other players in an attempt to shed salary.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals
Game Day: Tuesday, Aug. 19
Game Time: Friday: 6:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (Royals).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); Royals Radio Network (Royals)
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.36)
The Rangers acquired Kelly at the trade deadline for three Top 15 pitching prospects, and the results have been mixed. As Texas’ season appears to be heading toward failing to make the playoffs for a second straight year, it appears as if the Rangers’ moves are going for naught. He is a free agent after the season.
Kelly took a no-decision in his start against his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, last week. He gave up seven hits and two runs, along with one walk, as he struck out five. With Texas he is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks in 16 innings. For the season, he has 136 strikeouts and 44 walks in 144.2 innings.
Royals: RHP Seth Lugo (8-6, 3.77)
Lugo was one of the biggest names on the MLB trade market last month — until he and the Royals agreed to a contract extension that took him off the market. Now he hopes that he is part of the solution in helping the Royals get back to the World Series for the first time in more than a decade, though this year is a longshot.
He took a no-decision in his last start against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 13, as he pitched in just four innings and allowed six hits and six earned runs. He struck out four and walked two. In his last seven starts he is 2-1 with a 6.69 ERA, with 27 strikeouts and 17 walks in 36.1 innings. He has 110 strikeouts and 47 walks in 131.1 innings this season.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return Aug. 28): Burger has been sent back to Arlington to have testing done on his wrist.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): While he’s listed with nerve irritation, manager Bruce Bochy said that Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome.
OF Sam Haggerty (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Aug. 27): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-Day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 13, eligible to return Aug. 23): Garcia is expected to be ready at the 10-day activation mark, or shortly after.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin will be shut down for a few days after a setback during a live batting practice session on Tuesday.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return): Webb began a rehab assignment last week.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.