Texas Rangers Superstar Finally Starting to Heat Up at the Plate
The Texas Rangers have been fighting an uphill battle at the plate all season, with just about every hitter in their once dominant lineup falling well short of preseason expectations.
The team's superstar shortstop Corey Seager hasn't been spared from these early struggles, as the former two-time World Series MVP has been working through his fair share of offensive hurdles over the last few months.
In his defense, Seager was sidelined for two weeks with a strained hamstring in mid-May, a factor that undoubtedly contributed to the rough start he experienced.
More News: Rangers Star Prospect Jumps Into Top 5 of Latest MLB Prospect Rankings
As the first half of June came and went, though, and Seager's struggles persisted, many were beginning to wonder whether or not things would ever click for him this season.
The last couple of weeks have put all of these worries to rest, though, as Seager has finally started to round back into form with the bat in his hands.
Over his last 15 games, Seager has posted a .263/.386/.579 slash line, and those numbers have been bumped up to .308/.457/.846 in his last seven games.
More News: Rangers Option Struggling Josh Jung To Triple-A, Activate Jake Burger off IL
The five-time All-Star has also regained his power stroke, smashing four homers in the last week alone, including a 420-foot moonshot to straightaway center on Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.
It was always going to be a matter of time before a hitter as good as Seager finally worked through his early kinks at the plate, and his resurgence has certainly been a welcome sight for the Rangers.
Texas has gone 5-3 over its last eight games, averaging six runs per game during that stretch. Production like this would have seemed absurd for this same Rangers side just one month ago, but that goes to show the impact Seager has on the lineup as of late.
More News: Dominance of Rangers Ace Illustrated by This One Shocking Stat
Despite all odds, Texas has managed to keep themselves alive thus far, currently sitting just 2.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wildcard slot.
Baseball has always been a marathon, and that could be something that works in the Rangers' favor if they can continue building around the spark Seager has provided.
With franchise cornerstone finally coming alive at the plate, Texas could very well end up rallying down the back half of the season, and might even end up making some noise come October.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.