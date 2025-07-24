Rangers Run Prevention Streak Reaches Seven To Tie All Time Franchise Record
The Texas Rangers pitching staff is performing in a historic fashion in their latest stretch. The Rangers are 6-1 in their last seven and have held their opponents to two or less runs scored in all of them, including a shutout of the Detroit Tigers.
The Rangers PR team pointed out that the last time the pitching staff of this ball club was able to post a streak like this was all the way back in September of 1961 when they were first established as the Washington Senators. It wasn't until 10 years later they became the Rangers and relocated to Arlington.
With their performance on the mound, they have been able to go three for three in their last series, which includes two 60-win ball clubs, the Houston Astros and the Tigers.
Jacob deGrom is leading the charge for starting pitchers. He has gone 10-2 in 20 starts and has nearly 30 more strikeouts than the next closest Ranger.
In this stretch he was the starting pitcher against the Athletics in their 7-2 victory. The righty finished six full innings with nine strikeouts and held them to a .191 batting average.
Since the start of the second half of the season, the Rangers have gone 5-1 and now sit at 53-50 which makes them only a game and a half out of the postseason in the wild card race.
The last time Texas was three games over .500 was dated all the way back in May when the ball club sat at 25-22. They might have gotten into a little bit of a slump, but they are finding their groove at the right time.
All eyes are set on the race to play in October and they have seven games left in July. The Rangers will stay at Globe Life Field to face the Atlanta Braves after having today off.
Then their road trip begins with a flight to Los Angeles to face the Angels and then up north to Seattle to dual the Mariners who currently hold the bottom wild card spot.
