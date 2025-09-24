Rangers Shut Down Infield Superstars for Remainder of Regular Season
With the Texas Rangers on the verge of playoff elimination, they have decided to shut down their superstar middle infielders for the season.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Monday that second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager would not be activated from the 10-day injured list and that their seasons were done. The news was conveyed by several outlets, including The Dallas Morning News on X (formerly Twitter).
Semien has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 with a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain. He was expected to need four to six weeks to heal and was hoping to return before the season ended. Seager has been on the IL since Aug. 29 after he underwent an appendectomy.
Corey Seager’s Season
Seager is in his fourth season with the franchise after he signed a 10-year, $325 million deal. He’ll end the season with a slash of .271/.373/.487 in 102 games with 21 home runs and 50 RBI. He played in just 102 games, his fewest since his final season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 (95).
Seager spent time on the injured list two other times earlier this season, both due to a left hamstring injury. The injuries caused him to fail to hit at least 30 home runs in a season for the first since he joined the franchise.
In his nine-year career, he has been named a National League rookie of the year, a five-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a two-time World Series champion. He is also a two-time World Series MVP and a former National League Championship Series MVP. He will enter his age 32 season in 2026.
Marcus Semien’s Season
Semien is in the fourth year of a seven-year, $175 million contract. He is one of modern baseball’s rarities — an everyday player. Since 2021, when he played one season for the Toronto Blue Jays, he has played in at least 159 games. In 2021 and in 2023, the latter of which was the Rangers’ World Series season, he played in all 162 games. He played in 161 games in 2022, his first with Texas, and 159 games last season.
He has been a perplexingly slow starter at the plate since he signed with the Rangers and if his season were to end today, he would have his worst year offensively with the Rangers. He slashed .230/.305/.364 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI. He will enter his age 35 season in 2026 with more than $60 million left on his deal.