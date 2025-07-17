Rangers to Promote Veteran Slugging First Baseman on Minor League Contract
According to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Texas Rangers are promoting veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez to the team's Major League roster.
Tellez, who joined the organization on a minor league contract earlier this month, would step in for the injured Jake Burger, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain on Wednesday night.
More News: Rangers Move Slugger Jake Burger to Injured List with Quad Strain
A 30-year-old native of California, Tellez began the season with the Seattle Mariners, where he produced a slash line of .208/.249/.434 across 62 games while hitting 11 home runs.
While Tellez's numbers are down compared to his career norms this season, his 11 home runs would put him in a tie for fifth on the Rangers with Burger, who has played in 13 more games.
Tellez hit 13 home runs in 2024 while a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his best campaign came in 2022 in the midst of a three-year tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers.
More News: Moving On From Embattled Star Slugger Would Be Smart Move for Rangers
That season, he hit 35 homers and drove in 89 runs while posting a .767 OPS.
In a career that began in 2018 with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tellez has clubbed 116 home runs and owns a career slugging percentage of .436.
Despite the fact that Tellez has not been at his best this season, the move could still serve to spark a dormant Rangers offense.
More News: Rangers Made Incredible Gesture To Ace Starting Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Texas currently sits 25th in all of MLB in team OPS, a factor that has derailed a season that could be going swimmingly thanks to consistently outstanding efforts from the team's pitching staff.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.