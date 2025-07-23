Rangers Trio Goes Deep in Same Game for First Time Since September of 2023
For the first time since May 18 the Texas Rangers are two games over .500 thanks in part to their big three — Marcus Semien, Adolis García , and Corey Seager.
On Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory over the Athletics the three were all able to send a ball out of the park.
Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News posted to X (formerly Twitter) that this was the first time three did that in the same game since Sept. 24, 2023. Not only that, this is only the fourth time it has ever happened (also Aug. 9, 2022 and May 28, 2022).
Going into the bottom of the fourth inning the Athletics had a 1-0 lead over the Rangers. García stepped up to the plate and sent a ball 426 feet to tie the game until the sixth inning.
Semien had not had a hit since the second half started — until he blasted one 364 feet to give Texas its first lead of the game in the sixth.
He got a little help as the home run hit the foul pole in left field.
The seventh inning proved incredibly important for the Rangers' victory. With two outs, Josh Smith hit a single that scored Josh Jung, advanced Kyle Higashioka to second base and put him on first.
With the score 3-1, it was Seager's turn to step up and hit a home run. Their shortstop bombed one out of the park nearly 400 feet to give the Rangers a cushion.
After Tuesday's win the Rangers clinched a series win for the second straight series since the All-Star break.
The Rangers are in a race to get back in the postseason race. They have started the month 11-6 and are playing some of their best baseball of the season.
