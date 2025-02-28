Texas Rangers 30-Year-Old Rookie Surprisingly Named Top Breakout Candidate
The Texas Rangers have been busy addressing their bullpen ahead of this campaign, but a surprising source of production could come from an older rookie still waiting to break out.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently went through each MLB team to find someone who could be a surprise breakout star. For the Rangers, it was relief pitcher Daniel Robert.
Last season, the Texas bullpen was a massive disappointment.
They ranked 26th in the league with a 4.41 staff ERA, so it hasn't been a shock they have done so much work on that group.
They have signed or traded for six different relievers, but there could still be room for a player like Robert to break in.
The 30-year-old has had an interesting journey to the MLB, but he seems as close as ever to getting that shot.
He was a 21st-round pick back in the 2017 draft by the Rangers and has been brewing in their farm system every since.
It looked like he was going to be able to progress through the minors fairly quickly at the start when he had a 0.99 ERA in 2019 and a 2.78 ERA in 2021.
But he hit a wall after that.
Robert got lit up in 2022 with a 6.28 ERA over 38.2 innings of work. He struggled with control and batters had little issue picking up hits off of him, which is often a very bad combo.
He has been on the Triple-A roster ever since then, but has at least shown steady improvement in the following years.
His MLB debut finally came in July of 2024 after he started out dominant in the minors. He showed well during his stint in The Show, posting an ERA of 3.86 across his three outings, but he was sent back down to close the month.
It would be hard for him to do much more in the minors, so the time could be coming for him to get called up to the Majors.
If the Alabama native wants to earn an Opening Day roster spot, he will have to start being a bit more effective in spring training.
Over 1.2 innings of work in two appearances, he has struggled. Robert has given up two hits, three runs, a home run and two walks. He has at least picked up three strikeouts.
It is a very small sample size with just 11 batters faced, but that's not positive momentum for someone fighting for a roster spot.
He will likely get his shot at some point this season, and it could be nearing his last opportunity to take that chance and finally stick in the Majors.