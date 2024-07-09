Texas Rangers Make Intriguing Bullpen Moves Ahead Of Crucial Trip Before All-Star Break
The Texas Rangers made three moves on Monday before their series opener with the Los Angeles Angels, most notably selecting the contract of reliever Daniel Robert.
The Rangers optioned reliever Grant Anderson to Triple-A Round Rock. To make room for Robert on the 40-man roster, pitcher Antoine Kelly was designated for assignment.
Robert, 29, is looking for his Major League game debut.
The right-hander was a 2017 21st-round pick by the Rangers out of Auburn. He didn’t start pitching professionally until 2019 and has spent the last three seasons with the Express.
Robert is 10-9 with a 3.52 ERA, 231 strikeouts, and 70 walks in 171 innings in his minor league career. He’s pitched in 126 games, all but two of which have been in relief.
He’s having his best season in the minors since 2021. He's 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 25 games, with two holds and five saves in six opportunities. He has 40 strikeouts and seven walks and holding batters to a career-low .132 average.
Anderson has been up-and-down with the Rangers this season. He was recalled from Round Rock on July 4, which marked his fourth trip to Arlington this season. In 17 games, he is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA, 20 strikeouts and eight walks.
This could be the end of the line for Kelly, who joined the Rangers at the 2022 trade deadline from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rangers sent pitcher Matt Bush to the Brewers for utility man Mark Mathias and Kelly. The hard-throwing left-hander spent a good portion of his time with the Rangers on their Top 30 prospects. The Brewers’ 2019 second-round pick was protected from the Rule 5 Draft last offseason. He is 2-0 in 19 minor-league games this season but has a 9.35 ERA and has struck out 24 and walked 22 in 17 1/3 innings.
He could return to the Rangers’ system if no one claims him off waivers or if the Rangers don’t trade him.