Texas Rangers Ace In Waiting Jacob deGrom Adds A Few Sliders To Third Time Throwing Off Mound
ARLINGTON — Jacob deGrom threw off a mound for the third time on Friday.
The Texas Rangers right-hander remains on schedule to return in late August. He threw 35 pitches before Friday's second-half opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.
deGrom first threw off a mound on June 17 and again while the club was in Anaheim last week.
He added a few changeups in Anaheim and included four or five sliders on Friday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.
"All went well," Bochy said. "He felt great. It was a good outing for him."
deGrom, 36, had Tommy John surgery in June 2023 after starting 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in six starts for the Rangers.
The 10-year veteran won Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019 with the New York Mets.
The Rangers signed deGrom as a free agent to a five-year, $185 million contract in December 2022. He's earning $40 million this season and $40 million in 2025 before the deal drops to $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. He has a $37 million mutual option in 2028.
During the Rangers team workout on Thursday, deGrom took throws at first and shagged balls at shortstop.
deGrom isn't the only Rangers pitcher inching closer to returning to the roster. Tyler Mahle, who had Tommy John surgery in May 2023, makes his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Right-hander Dane Dunning, who has been on the IL with shoulder soreness, is scheduled to follow Mahle with a rehab appearance and could be activated the following day.
Left-hander Cody Bradford, who has been on the IL with a fractured rib since April, is throwing at the Arizona Complex League Friday night.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.