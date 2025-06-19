Texas Rangers All-Star Could be Strong Trade Deadline Target for New York Mets
The Texas Rangers continue to see-saw around the .500 mark as the franchise tries to find their footing so far this season.
It has been a bit of a disappointing start to the year for the Rangers, who came into the campaign with some high expectations after winning the World Series just two seasons prior.
However, like in 2024, injuries have been a storyline for Texas in a negative way so far. Multiple starting pitchers have missed time for the Rangers, but unlike in 2024, the team has been able to overcome that.
Unfortunately, while the rotation has been able to survive people missing time, the lineup for Texas has been a massive disappointment. With it being uncertain whether or not the Rangers will be buyers or sellers, the team could make some changes this summer.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rangers potentially trading Marcus Semien this summer to the New York Mets to help them improve their lineup.
“He'd be an upgrade at second if for no other reason than his double play partnership with Francisco Lindor. Since 2023, they are both top-10 infielders by Outs Above Average," he wrote.
At 34 years old, a second straight down year for Semien at the plate is a bit concerning for any potential trade suitor. But he has always been a great defender.
For the Mets, this is a team that has high expectations as the current leader of the National League East, and coming off making it to the NLCS.
When looking at potential upgrades for them, second base could be a position that they consider. Jeff McNeil has been good this season despite missing a good amount of time, but his slugging percentage is much higher than it has been in recent years.
With some regression possible and some injury issues in recent campaigns, the Mets might consider it.
When looking at Semien’s value, most of it is coming from his ability to play strong defense. That could come in handy in meaningful games in October and would allow McNeil to move float to other positions like in the outfield or at third base.
What would limit potential interest in the shortstop, however, would be his contract. Semien is signed through 2028 and will be owed $72 million after this season.
That is a large number for a player who hasn’t been overly effective on offense for the past year and a half. However, if the Rangers end up selling, the Semien could be a player they would like to move, and the Mets might make sense.
