Texas Rangers All-Star Shortstop Projected To Be Among Team’s Best Players in 2025
The Texas Rangers made a great decision signing their All-Star shortstop before the 2022 season, and he should continue to produce this year.
Corey Seager has been with the Rangers for three seasons now, and he has led the team in WAR in all of them.
MLB.com released their 2025 projections, and they expect Seager to lead the team in WAR for a fourth-straight campaign.
In his three seasons, the left-handed hitter has slashed .280/.350/.524 with an OPS+ of 143, 96 home runs, 253 RBI, a strikeout rate under 20% and he has been worth 15.7 Wins Above Replacement. Additionally, the shortstop has been named an All-Star every year.
These three years have allowed him to earn some MVP votes. In fact, the slugging infielder finished second in the MVP voting in 2023 while also winning a Silver Slugger award that year. Heading into Spring Training, the veteran is ranked as the 17th best player in baseball.
The one knock on the superstar is his health. In the last two seasons, he has played 119 and 123 games. He has hurt his hamstring a few times, his thumb once and he received sports hernia surgery last September. Despite that, he has been able to lead the team in WAR every year. Heading into this season, the left-handed hitter is feeling healthy and ready to go, which is a great sign for the Rangers.
According to the FanGraphs projections, the former first-round pick is expected to have an .872 OPS with 28 home runs and 80 RBI in 126 games played in 2025. With that, he is predicted to lead the team with a 4.8 WAR. That type of season should allow Seager to be an All-Star for the fifth time in his career.
As for the team, the AL West seems to be wide open. The Houston Astros have lost some of their key players, the Seattle Mariners have been lackluster lately while the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics are not expected to be good.
Texas is projected to win the division for the first time since 2016 this year. Futhermore, the projections have the team earning a bye into the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Rangers need Seager to be a big part of that. If he can live up to his projections, Texas should not have a problem being one of the best teams in American League.