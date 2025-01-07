Texas Rangers Announce Minor League Managers, Coaching Staffs
The Texas Rangers have grown one of the more respected farm systems in baseball, and in 2025 many of the managers and the coaches are returning to their respective jobs.
All four of the managers from last season will return, including Doug Davis (Triple-A Round Rock), Carlos Cardoza (Double-A Frisco), Chad Comer (High-A Hub City), and Carlos Maldonado (Low-A Hickory).
Hub City, located in Spartanburg, S.C., and called the Spartanburgers, is the newest Texas affiliate after last year’s Low-A affiliate, Down East, relocated. Hickory moves from High-A to Low-A.
Texas farm clubs combined for a 383-333 (.535) record in 2025, the fifth-highest organizational win percentage in MLB and the fourth-highest in the American League. It marked the sixth straight full season (excl. 2020) in which the Rangers posted a winning organizational record, with the club and its affiliates going 2,435-2,180 (.528) over that span.
Davis is entering his third season as Round Rock’s manager and led the Express to a 71-77 record last season. In 12 years as a minor-league manager, he has a record of 826-737.
Cardoza was the organization’s 2024 Bobby Jones player development man of the year enters his third season at Frisco after leading the RoughRiders to an 84-54 record and a playoff berth. He’s spent eight years in Texas’ farm system as a manager and has a 460-334 record.
Comer was the manager at Hickory for two seasons and will remain the skipper at High-A for a third season. He led the Crawdads to a 70-55 record and a postseason berth last year. He has been in the Rangers’ system as a coach or manager for nearly a decade.
Maldonado transitions to Hickory after being Down East’s manager for the last two seasons. He led Down East to a 65-63 record last season and has a career 254-182 record as a minor-league manager.
Texas also announced that its coordinator staff would consist of Kenny Holmberg (field/infield), Jon Goebel (upper level pitching/AAA pitching coach), Cody Atkinson (director, hitting), Eric Dorton (hitting), and Garrett Kennedy (assistant field/catching).
The Rangers’ Major League coaching staff is relatively unchanged. Texas hired Luis Urueta to serve as manager Bruce Bochy’s bench coach after Will Venable was hired to manage the Chicago White Sox.
Also, hitting coach Tim Hyers took the same job with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers have Seth Conner and Justin Viele listed as assistant hitting coaches.
Mike Maddux remains the Rangers’ pitching coach, with Dave Bush serving as his assistant. Jordan Tiegs will be the bullpen coach while Pat Cantwell and Chase Casaili will be the bullpen catchers.
Donnie Ecker returns as offensive coordinator, while Bobby Wilson will serve as catching coach. Corey Ragsdale will serve as first base coach and Tony Beasley will serve as third base coach.