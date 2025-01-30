Texas Rangers Fan Favorite Joins Rangers Sports Network in New Role
With the Texas Rangers’ formal announcement of the Rangers Sports Network on Wednesday came one additional bit of good news for fans — former shortstop Elvis Andrus will be a part of this year’s telecasts.
The recently retired infielder will be part of the team’s pre-game and post-game shows for a select number of games as part of him dipping his toe in to the broadcast space for the first time.
It’s not clear how many games he’ll take part in, but it could be seen as Andrus trying to determine if it’s something he wants to do full-time.
When he’s on the pre-game and post-game show, he’ll be alongside Jared Sandler, who will handle hosting duties. One of the radio voices of the Rangers, he’ll do that while continuing to handle his announcing duties.
Andrus is the only new fixture for RSN, which will be the Rangers’ in-house solution to broadcasting games in-market for the 2025 season. But he’ll certainly be the most recognizable.
He just wrapped up a 15-year career that saw it end in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox. He announced his retirement last year and celebrated in Arlington with a ceremony at Globe Life Field. Just 36 years old, the Venezuela native has plenty of post-baseball life ahead of him.
He joined the Rangers in 2007 in the Mark Teixeira trade and, once he was called up to start at shortstop in 2009, he spent the first 12 years of his career with the Rangers. He helped them reach the 2010 and 2011 World Series and made two All-Star Game appearances. He was also second in AL rookie of the year voting in 2009.
He finished his career with a lifetime slash line of .269/.325/.370/.695 with 102 home runs and 775 RBI.
He spent 2021 and part of the 2022 season with the Athletics before he was released and then signed with the White Sox.
He did sign a minor league deal with Arizona in 2024 but was released before the season started.
Dave Raymond will remain the play-by-play voice for television games. Former Rangers players Mike Bascik and David Murphy will be the primary game analysts. Emily Jones will return to the dugout, but in a reduced role.
Laura Stickells, who is currently working for NESN, will be the other dugout reporter and is the other new face for Rangers television broadcasts this year.
Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks will remain with the radio broadcasts on 105.3 The Fan.