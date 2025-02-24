Texas Rangers Final Joey Gallo Prospect Slugging Home Runs in Spring Training
Faced with the prospect of another losing season in 2021, then-slugger Joey Gallo was on a one-year contract as the Texas Rangers were trying to rebuild a franchise that had fallen on hard times.
Gallo had one more year of arbitration ahead of him and the Rangers knew he still had value. So, at the trade deadline, the franchise dealt him to the New York Yankees for a memorable haul of players.
Pitcher Glenn Otto joined the rotation for the 2022 season before the Rangers retooled it, brought in veteran starters and there was no place for him. He is now in camp with the Houston Astros.
Two other fared better. Infielders Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran looked like the future in the middle infield before the Rangers signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Instead, they fashioned themselves into super utility players who were vital parts of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series title.
Smith had an exceptional season at the plate in 2024, as he improved so much he won the American League Silver Slugger for utility players.
But there was a fourth player the Rangers received in that deal. He had the most left to prove in the minor leagues when he arrived in 2021 — Trevor Hauver.
The Yankees selected him in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft and when the Rangers acquired him, he was assigned to High-A Hickory.
Now, entering his fifth pro season he spent the entire 2024 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock. Invited by the Rangers to Major League spring training, Hauver is making a big impression early.
On Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, Hauver hit a home run in Texas’ 6-5 loss. It was his second home run of the spring. Plus, he’s the only Rangers player to hit a home run in any of their first three spring training games.
He hit a solo home run in Saturday’s game, and he also drove in both of the Rangers’ runs in their spring training opener on Friday. So, while Texas has yet to win a spring training game, Hauver is certainly winning over the coaching staff.
At Round Rock last season, he slashed .246/.360/.425/.785 with 11 home runs and 60 RBI. He’s developed into a consistent source of power and average who could be ready to help the Rangers this year, especially in an injury situation. The 26-year-old has also transitioned from being an infielder to being an outfielder, as he played right field last year.
He likely won’t make the opening day roster, but he’s making an early impression.