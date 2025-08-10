Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Game Today (8/10/25): Preview, Lineup, How to Watch & Live Stream

The Texas Rangers wrap up their three-game series at Globe Life Field as they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pinch hitter Joc Pederson (4) rounds the bases after he hits a game tying home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pinch hitter Joc Pederson (4) rounds the bases after he hits a game tying home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies wrap up their three-game series at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

The Rangers are coming off a second straight loss to the Phillies, which led to Texas’ first home series loss since late June to the Seattle Mariners. Texas needs a win on Sunday to avoid a sweep to the Phillies leading into their next home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, Aug. 10

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Television/Radio: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network (TV)/105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish); Phillies: NBCSP/94 WIP FM, WTTM 1680 AM.

Sunday’s Probable Pitchers

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.64)

He last pitched on Aug. 2 against Detroit, taking a loss and allowed nine hits and three earned runs in six innings. He is 0-2 in his last three starts and 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA in his last seven starts. Philadelphia hopes he’s only in a lull.

The Phillies pushed him from Friday to Sunday after he complained of shoulder soreness after his last start. He threw a bullpen on Friday and appears on track to start.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Patrick Corbin watches a pitch he threw while wearing a white uniform and blue hat
Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rangers: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91)

The lefty is coming off a three-inning performance on Monday against the New York Yankees, his shortest outing of the season and the first time he failed to go five innings in a start since April.

He is 2-0 in his last seven starts, but he has received a no-decision in each of his first three starts after the All-Star break.

Batting Order

Texas Rangers

Philadelphia Phillies

TBA

Rangers Injuries

IL, 10 or 15-day

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter swings a bat while wearing a red batting helmet and white jersey
Jun 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) bats during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): Carter threw on Friday. Manager Bruce Bochy expects Carter back “sooner rather than later,” but the center fielder will get a rehab stint.

Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin is expected to throw a bullpen on Sunday, followed by a live batting practice before the Rangers leave for their next road trip on Wednesday, per Bochy.

Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.  

IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending

Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is on a minor league rehab assignment but has not pitched since July 31. He told reporters earlier this week that he is shut down for the time being as he’s had difficulty regaining his velocity.

Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.

Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.

