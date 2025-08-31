Texas Rangers Game Today (8/31/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are preparing for the final game of their three-game series against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.
The Rangers could have some starting pitching reinforcements back soon, as Tyler Mahle is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Mahle has been on the IL for two months with right shoulder fatigue. With Nathan Eovaldi out for the season, Texas could use Mahle.
Meanwhile, Texas is figuring out how to win games without several key offensive players, including Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. After Sunday’s finale, Texas heads to Arizona for a three-game Interleague series with the Diamondbacks, the return trip on their annual Interleague rivalry series.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics
Game Day: Sunday, Aug. 31
Game Time: 3:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); NBCSCA (Athletics).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); Talk 650 KSTE, A's Cast, KSAC 104.7 FM/890 AM, KWNR 95.5 The Bull (Athletics)
Where: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, Calif.
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (10-6, 2.79)
The American League Cy Young campaign is probably over with for deGrom, but it should not lessen his bounce back season after missing the last two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He does enter this game with a 1-4 record and a 4.15 ERA in his last seven games, with 50 strikeouts and nine walks in his last 39 innings.
He's absorbed losses in two of his last three starts, including his five-inning outing against the Los Angeles Angels in which he gave up just three hits, but two earned runs and two walks against seven strikeouts. Home runs have become an issue lately. He’s given up at least one home run in seven of his last nine starts. Still, at this stage of the season, the Rangers want the ball in his hands.
Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (2-5, 4.96)
Ginn is in his second Major League season and he's starting to get the hang of things, even though he's 1-3 with a 5.01 ERA in his last seven games. In his last outing against Detroit, he gave up seven hits and three earned runs in 5.1 innings, but he struck out eight and walked one.
Strikeouts are one area in which he’s performing well. In his last seven starts he has 33 punchouts in 32.1 innings. For the season he has 74 strikeouts in 65.1 innings. period in fact he has struck out 33 hitters in 32.1 innings. For the season he's punched out 74 hitters over 65.1 innings. He moved back into a starting role after the All-Star break. The Athletics might give him the rest of the season to show he can take a full-time role in 2026.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Seager had surgery on Thursday in Mansfield. It’s not clear if Seager will be able to play this season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return Sept. 2): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to return when eligible.
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return): He is continuing baseball activities.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return): Martin will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Friday. He pitched a scoreless inning.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): He is expected to start on Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock in a rehab game.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.