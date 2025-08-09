Texas Rangers Game Today (8/9/25): Preview, Lineup, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies get a prime-time showcase on Saturday when the two teams meet on Fox.
The Rangers (60-57) will host the Philadelphia Phillies (66-49) at Globe Life Field in a game that will start at 6:15 p.m. central time.
Texas stranded 10 runners for the third straight games in Friday’s 9-1 loss to the Phillies.
The Phillies snapped an 11-year losing streak in Arlington. Philadelphia had not won on the road against the Rangers since March 31, 2014.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Game Day: Saturday, Aug. 9
Game Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Rangers: FOX/1080-AM KRLD/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish); Phillies: FOX/94 WIP FM, WTTM 1680 AM.
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Phillies: LHP Jesús Luzardo (10-5, 4.32)
Luzardo (10-5, 4.32) has won his last two starts, as he pitched 13 combined innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs and one walk against 11 strikeouts. He had a bit of a funk after a fast start to the season. But he appears to be coming back around.
Luzardo has faced the Rangers five times and has had little success. He is 0-2 with a 3.43 ERA in five games (three starts). He struck out 26 and walked nine in 21 innings.
Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (10-4, 2.80)
deGrom (10-4, 2.80) has looked a bit human since the All-Star break. He is 1-2 in his last three starts and has allowed 11 earned runs. He’s pitched great at home, and he received an extra day of rest thanks to the off day on Thursday.
He used to face the Phillies on a regular basis when he was with the New York Mets, so he has experience with their difficult lineup. This will be his 22nd start against Philadelphia. He is 9-1 with a 2.47 ERA. He debuted with the Rangers in 2023 with a no-decision at GLF against the Phillies.
Batting Order
Texas Rangers
TBA
Philadelphia Phillies
TBA
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): Carter threw on Friday. Manager Bruce Bochy expects Carter back “sooner rather than later,” but the center fielder will get a rehab stint.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin threw a bullpen on Friday and will throw another one on Sunday. If all goes well, he will throw a live batting practice before the Rangers leave Texas on Wednesday, per Bochy.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is on a minor league rehab assignment but has not pitched since July 31. He told reporters earlier this week that he is shut down for the time being as he’s had difficulty regaining his velocity.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.