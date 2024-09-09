Texas Rangers Highly-Regarded Prospect Promoted To Double-A Frisco
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers announced on Sunday that their No. 2 prospect, infielder Sebastian Walcott, would be promoted to Double-A Frisco for the rest of the season.
He should be available for Frisco’s opener in Amarillo on Tuesday. This is the final week of the regular season and Frisco will spend the full week there.
After that, Frisco will play Midland in a best-of-three Texas League division series beginning on Sept. 17 in Midland. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, are in Frisco on Sept. 19-20.
Walcott, 18, is the Rangers’ No. 2 overall prospect behind pitcher Kumar Rocker, who is now with Triple-A Round Rock. Texas is not ruling out promoting Rocker to the Majors before the end of the regular season.
Walcott has spent the entire season at High-A Hickory, where he slashed .261/.342/.443/.785 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI in 116 games.
While at Hickory, he joined an exclusive club of three former minor leaguers with at least 10 home runs, 21 doubles, and 15 stolen bases. He's the third player in the last 12 seasons to put up those numbers in a single season with a full-season affiliate at age 18.
The others are San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio.
Walcott was the Rangers’ biggest signee of the 2023 international draft class and is from the Bahamas. He has quickly raised expectations among the franchise’s player development group.
Along with his play at Hickory, when the Rangers hosted All-Star Weekend, Walcott played in the MLB Futures game as the AL team’s starting shortstop and as one of the contenders in the inaugural MLB Futures Skills Competition.
After he signed last January, he started the season in the Dominican Summer League and played well enough to move stateside to join the Arizona Complex League Rangers and take a few at-bats with Hickory. Combined he slashed .246/.335/.471/.806 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.