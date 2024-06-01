Inside The Rangers

Role Players, Rookies Come Up Big For Texas Rangers To Blow Out Miami Marlins

Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw 6.1 scoreless innings as the Texas Rangers evened their series with a 7-0 win on Saturday.

Stefan Stevenson

May 31, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) slides into second base with a double against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers offense came alive with its best day in three weeks to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 Saturday at loanDepot Park.

Role players and rookie Wyatt Langford helped ignite the Rangers offense, combining for five RBI.

Robbie Grossman was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a walk as the designated hitter in the No. 3 hole. Backup catcher Andrew Knizner was 1 for 3 with an RBI. He scored on Grossman's third-inning double.

Langford led off the fourth with a single and scored on Josh Smith's single to right when right fielder Jesús Sánchez's throw to third went into the dugout.

The last time Texas scored more than six runs was on May 8, which was also the last time the Rangers had more than nine hits. They had 13 on Saturday.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Seager Sizzling

May 29, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his two-run home run with manager Bruce Bochy against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager has hit safely in 14 consecutive games and reached base in the past 24 games. Both are team highs. His 14-game hit streak is his longest since a 15-game stretch in Aug. 2017. He's tied with the Angels' Kevin Pillar for the longest active streak in the Majors.

2. Michael Lorenzen Strong Again

Apr 27, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen went at least six innings for the eighth consecutive start and tossed his fourth consecutive quality start to earn the win. He held the Marlins scoreless on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.

3. Up Next

Apr 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-6, 4.47) faces left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.65) in the finale at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

