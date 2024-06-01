Role Players, Rookies Come Up Big For Texas Rangers To Blow Out Miami Marlins
The Texas Rangers offense came alive with its best day in three weeks to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 Saturday at loanDepot Park.
Role players and rookie Wyatt Langford helped ignite the Rangers offense, combining for five RBI.
Robbie Grossman was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a walk as the designated hitter in the No. 3 hole. Backup catcher Andrew Knizner was 1 for 3 with an RBI. He scored on Grossman's third-inning double.
Langford led off the fourth with a single and scored on Josh Smith's single to right when right fielder Jesús Sánchez's throw to third went into the dugout.
The last time Texas scored more than six runs was on May 8, which was also the last time the Rangers had more than nine hits. They had 13 on Saturday.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Seager Sizzling
Corey Seager has hit safely in 14 consecutive games and reached base in the past 24 games. Both are team highs. His 14-game hit streak is his longest since a 15-game stretch in Aug. 2017. He's tied with the Angels' Kevin Pillar for the longest active streak in the Majors.
2. Michael Lorenzen Strong Again
Michael Lorenzen went at least six innings for the eighth consecutive start and tossed his fourth consecutive quality start to earn the win. He held the Marlins scoreless on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.
3. Up Next
Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-6, 4.47) faces left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.65) in the finale at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.