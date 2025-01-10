Texas Rangers Listed Among Least Likely Teams To Land Japanese Sensation
The Texas Rangers have been one of the top contenders for the next Japanese phenom, but how much sense do they make as a landing spot?
MLB's Mike Petriello recently put together a list of top landing spots for incoming star Roki Sasaki, taking into consideration how much each team needs his talents.
In this scale, Petriello has the Rangers all the way down at six out of seven. The only team lower than them are the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Texas has a strong pitch, which is that they’re a recent World Series champion that once successfully convinced Yu Darvish to sign there. Yet a pursuit of Sasaki is more about the future than right now," said the writer.
The main reason was that Texas seems to already be in a good spot with their pitching staff and there is no clear place for Sasaki to fit in without potentially harming someones contributions or development.
There were six Rangers pitchers mentioned that hurt the need for Sasaki: Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.
That is a solid mix of veterans and young arms that should combine to be a solid staff.
If deGrom can finally put together a healthy campaign again, he could still be a Cy Young contender. If Leiter can build upon a rocky debut season, he could be a solid backend stater this year.
All of these pitchers could certainly contribute a ton to winning baseball next season, but none offer exactly what Sasaki can. He represents an immediate answer to an ace, but also a potential long term one as well.
The 23-year-old has a career 2.02 ERA in 414.2 innings pitched at the highest level of Japanese baseball already. That is undeniable production and would gladly be welcomed into any rotation in MLB.
He has great control of his pitches and gets strikeouts at a high rate; there are few holes in his game, at least on paper.
While it's true that Texas may not need to sign Sasaki, it would be foolish of them to not at least try. It also shouldn't make them any less of contenders to actually pull it off.