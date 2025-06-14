Texas Rangers Look to the High School Ranks in New MLB Mock Draft
Since winning the World Series in 2023, the Texas Rangers have not made the playoffs. They finished under .500 in 2024 and sit in fourth place, but still have the potential to return to the playoffs.
Texas is filled with stars, from Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, to Jacob deGrom, who is finally staying healthy and pitching well.
Coming into the past few seasons, the Rangers have been in win now mode and have spent the money to get it done. It worked, and got them a World Series, but these stars are not going to stay forever, so it's time to look at the future.
The farm system is considered to be pretty average, being ranked 19th by MLB Pipeline, with both Kumar Rocker and Sebastian Walcott in the Top 100 in baseball. Walcott, a Top 10 prospect, has a lot of projectability and is an exciting piece of the team's future.
In MLB Pipeline's latest mock draft from Jim Callis, the expert had Texas selecting Gavin Fien, a third baseman from Great Oaks HS in California.
Fien, 18, would be the first high school player the Rangers have taken in the first round since selecting Cole Winn in the first round of the 2018 draft. Winn has only made 19 appearances in the big leagues.
The infielder is ranked 26th overall by MLB Pipeline and is the 12th ranked high schooler and 10th high school bat.
His brother, Dylan, was taken in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, but it appears Gavin will go much higher than that.
He is a solid ballplayer all around, with 50's across the board on the 20-80 scouting scale, with his highest rating coming from his 55 grade arm. The youngster has always impressed with the bat, winning the MLB Develops MVP award at MLB's High School All-American Game and hitting .400 for Team USA.
According to Pipeline's scouting report, Fien has bat speed that allows him to hit line drives everywhere he goes. They also anticipate more power coming after he "added strength."
He looks like he will stick at third and has the arm to do it, but he could also move to a corner outfield position.
Fien fits what the Rangers should be looking for in the draft. With a Major League roster full of stars that required a lot of money, now is the time for Texas to beef up the farm system with young, talented bats for the future.
