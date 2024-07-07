That's More Like It! Texas Rangers Bang Out 19 Hits, Sweep Tampa Bay Rays
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers could finally be finding their stroke and it's about time.
The Rangers erupted for 19 hits to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays with a 13-2 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers' 19 hits tied their season-high on May 7 at Oakland.
Jonah Heim had four hits, including a homer, to lead the hit barrage. The last time the Rangers had more hits in a game was 16 on May 8 in the second game of a doubleheader at Oakland.
Heim is the first Rangers catcher to have four hits, including a homer, in a game since A.J. Pierzynski on Aug. 19, 2013, against the Astros. Heim is one of five Rangers to collect two or more hits. Rookie Wyatt Langford was 4 for 5 with an RBI double and two runs scored. Seager and Travis Jankowski each had two hits and three RBI. Leody Taveras had three hits and an RBI.
Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers bullpen held the Rays to five hits and no walks.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Big 4th, Big Hits
The Rangers' six-run fourth inning is the most runs they've scored in an inning since they scored 10 runs in the second at Oakland on May 7.
Their 19 hits are their most since collecting 19 at Oakland on May 7.
2. Nathan Eovaldi Impressive
Nathan Eovaldi improved to 6-3 with the win after holding the Rays to two runs on four hits over seven innings. Eovaldi struck out five and walked none. His only mistake was a two-run homer to shortstop José Caballero in the third.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Jon Gray (3-4, 3.92) faces Angels right-hander Davis Daniel (1-1, 2.70) in the series opener at 8:38 p.m. Monday in Anaheim.
