Inside The Rangers

That's More Like It! Texas Rangers Bang Out 19 Hits, Sweep Tampa Bay Rays

Jonah Heim and Wyatt Langford had four hits to lead the Texas Rangers' 19-hit attack as they blew out the Tampa Bay Rays for a sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after a hit in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after a hit in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers could finally be finding their stroke and it's about time.

The Rangers erupted for 19 hits to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays with a 13-2 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers' 19 hits tied their season-high on May 7 at Oakland.

Jonah Heim had four hits, including a homer, to lead the hit barrage. The last time the Rangers had more hits in a game was 16 on May 8 in the second game of a doubleheader at Oakland.

Heim is the first Rangers catcher to have four hits, including a homer, in a game since A.J. Pierzynski on Aug. 19, 2013, against the Astros. Heim is one of five Rangers to collect two or more hits. Rookie Wyatt Langford was 4 for 5 with an RBI double and two runs scored. Seager and Travis Jankowski each had two hits and three RBI. Leody Taveras had three hits and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers bullpen held the Rays to five hits and no walks.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Big 4th, Big Hits

Corey Seager's three-run home run was part of a six-run fourth in the Texas Rangers' 12-2 win over the Rays on Sunday.
Jul 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a three run home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers' six-run fourth inning is the most runs they've scored in an inning since they scored 10 runs in the second at Oakland on May 7.
Their 19 hits are their most since collecting 19 at Oakland on May 7.

2. Nathan Eovaldi Impressive

Nathan Eovaldi earned the win after holding the Rays to two runs on four hits over seven innings on Sunday.
Jul 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) starts his wide up in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi improved to 6-3 with the win after holding the Rays to two runs on four hits over seven innings. Eovaldi struck out five and walked none. His only mistake was a two-run homer to shortstop José Caballero in the third.

3. Up Next

Jon Gray starts the series opener for the Rangers against the Angels at 8:38 p.m. Monday in Anaheim.
Jun 27, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) delivers in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Jon Gray (3-4, 3.92) faces Angels right-hander Davis Daniel (1-1, 2.70) in the series opener at 8:38 p.m. Monday in Anaheim.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News